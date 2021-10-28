Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.62

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.62 and last traded at $51.62, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.62.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DWVYF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.34.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

