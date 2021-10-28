Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) Receives GBX 620 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 620 ($8.10).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHB. Liberum Capital raised Shaftesbury to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 680 ($8.88) in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Shaftesbury from GBX 465 ($6.08) to GBX 545 ($7.12) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of LON:SHB opened at GBX 631 ($8.24) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 621.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 615.82. The company has a current ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 12.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54. The company has a market capitalization of £2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83. Shaftesbury has a 12-month low of GBX 426 ($5.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 674.50 ($8.81).

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

