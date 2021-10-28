First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sets New 12-Month High at $91.28

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $91.28 and last traded at $90.75, with a volume of 9774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.94.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.03 and a 200-day moving average of $85.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEX. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 10.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000.

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX)

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

