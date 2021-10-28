iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 31,626 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 283,330 shares.The stock last traded at $48.10 and had previously closed at $48.10.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 547.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 245.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

