Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) versus Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Head to Head Survey

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) and Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Subaru and Proterra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Subaru 3.43% 5.90% 3.10% Proterra N/A N/A N/A

0.1% of Subaru shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Proterra shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Subaru and Proterra’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Subaru $26.70 billion 0.56 $719.19 million $0.47 20.68 Proterra N/A N/A -$1.28 million N/A N/A

Subaru has higher revenue and earnings than Proterra.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Subaru and Proterra, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Subaru 0 1 0 0 2.00 Proterra 0 3 1 0 2.25

Proterra has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.33%. Given Proterra’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Proterra is more favorable than Subaru.

Summary

Subaru beats Proterra on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Subaru

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components. The Others segment develops, leases, and sells real estate properties. The company was founded in May 1917 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Proterra

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

