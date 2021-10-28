Theta Fuel Price Hits $0.33 on Top Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000534 BTC on exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $1.74 billion and $55.46 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.47 or 0.00103290 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003015 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00019156 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $262.29 or 0.00426816 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00043502 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001433 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

