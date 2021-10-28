Feellike Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.00 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 28th. In the last week, Feellike has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Feellike has a market cap of $17,312.64 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feellike coin can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Feellike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00069664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00070318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.92 or 0.00095881 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,335.56 or 0.99810997 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,158.74 or 0.06767499 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com

Feellike Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FLLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Feellike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feellike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.