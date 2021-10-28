View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Shares Up 8.4%

Shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) shot up 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.04 and last traded at $5.04. 2,815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 435,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

Several research firms have commented on VIEW. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of View from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIEW. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of View during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of View during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of View during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of View during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of View during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

About View (NASDAQ:VIEW)

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

