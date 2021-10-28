Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.29 and last traded at $17.25. Approximately 165,558 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,874,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a current ratio of 23.77.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. The business had revenue of $24.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 43.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 188.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after acquiring an additional 441,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

