Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Sets New 52-Week High at $164.61

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $164.61 and last traded at $163.71, with a volume of 1571 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.48.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KRNT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Kornit Digital from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.90.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.63 and a 200 day moving average of $121.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.46 and a beta of 1.83.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 9.7% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 60,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 27.3% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

