Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Hits New 52-Week High at $83.21

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $83.21 and last traded at $83.12, with a volume of 70262 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.01.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on YNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group upgraded Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Yandex in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 161.87, a P/E/G ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.09.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 4.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that Yandex will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 31,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yandex Company Profile (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

