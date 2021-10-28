Short Interest in NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Decreases By 75.6%

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decline of 75.6% from the September 30th total of 110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NuLegacy Gold stock remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 185,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,702. NuLegacy Gold has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09.

NuLegacy Gold Company Profile

NuLegacy Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on Carlin-style gold deposits. The company was founded by Roger C. Steininger and Albert J. Matter on May 19, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

