Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Short Interest Down 78.6% in October

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the September 30th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ORZCF traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.99. 51,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,372. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99. Orezone Gold has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.39.
Orezone Gold Company Profile
