Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Short Interest Down 78.6% in October

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the September 30th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORZCF traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.99. 51,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,372. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99. Orezone Gold has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.39.

Orezone Gold Company Profile

Orezone Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Bomboré project, an undeveloped gold deposit in Burkina Faso. The company was founded by Ronald Neville Little on December 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

