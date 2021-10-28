Capital International Investors Grows Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Capital International Investors increased its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,517,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,055,684 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.06% of ITT worth $505,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 262.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ITT by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of ITT by 7.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ITT shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.22.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $92.44 on Thursday. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.23 and a 52 week high of $101.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 124.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.19.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

ITT Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.