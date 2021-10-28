Capital International Investors Boosts Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Capital International Investors lifted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006,926 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 1.62% of AMETEK worth $499,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AMETEK from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

AME opened at $129.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.44. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $96.86 and a one year high of $140.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.