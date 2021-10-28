MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Position Lowered by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 796,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,042 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of MetLife worth $47,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in MetLife by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in MetLife by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

MET opened at $64.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day moving average of $62.02. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.90 and a 52-week high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MET. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.23.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

