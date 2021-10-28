Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 2,375 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,076 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Workday were worth $28,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in Workday by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Workday by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Workday by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of Workday stock opened at $283.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,572.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 73.23 and a beta of 1.31. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $201.62 and a one year high of $286.55.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,095 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,106,018.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total value of $710,958.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 604,251 shares of company stock worth $158,419,305 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.