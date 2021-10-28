Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 341,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,491 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $26,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DD. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $206,724,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $108,190,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 137.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,356,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,537 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $83,980,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,875,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,235,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,191 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.39.

Shares of DD stock opened at $69.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.37. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.22 and a 1-year high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

