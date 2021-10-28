Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $371.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.48 million. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of DRVN stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.64. 11,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,118. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.96. Driven Brands has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion and a PE ratio of 71.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
In other Driven Brands news, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $354,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 881,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $26,001,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,296,115 shares of company stock worth $628,235,393 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
DRVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.
Driven Brands Company Profile
Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.
Featured Story: What is the quiet period?
Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.