Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $371.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.48 million. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of DRVN stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.64. 11,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,118. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.96. Driven Brands has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion and a PE ratio of 71.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

In other Driven Brands news, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $354,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 881,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $26,001,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,296,115 shares of company stock worth $628,235,393 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRVN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 1,480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

DRVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

