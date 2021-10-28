Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.800-$0.820 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.69.

Shares of IRT traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,978. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.69. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Independence Realty Trust worth $9,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

