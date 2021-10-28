NCR (NYSE:NCR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

NCR (NYSE:NCR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.
NCR traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $40.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,440. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 1.76. NCR has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89.
In other NCR news, Director Martin Mucci acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NCR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.
NCR Company Profile
NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.
