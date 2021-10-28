NCR (NYSE:NCR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

NCR (NYSE:NCR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

NCR traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $40.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,440. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 1.76. NCR has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89.

In other NCR news, Director Martin Mucci acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NCR stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,591,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 542,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.21% of NCR worth $72,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NCR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

