$26.40 Million in Sales Expected for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will report $26.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.70 million to $27.79 million. Silk Road Medical reported sales of $20.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full year sales of $104.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $95.50 million to $107.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $144.78 million, with estimates ranging from $141.30 million to $147.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 53.85%.

SILK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $540,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $320,943.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,586.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,772,442. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SILK. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 6.6% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.8% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 16.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 8.7% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Silk Road Medical during the first quarter worth $25,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.56. The company had a trading volume of 814 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.03. Silk Road Medical has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

