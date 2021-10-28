ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.58 Million

Equities analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) will announce $18.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.80 million. ADMA Biologics reported sales of $10.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full-year sales of $74.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $72.00 million to $76.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $116.13 million, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $124.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 76.73% and a negative net margin of 126.67%. The company had revenue of $17.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.40.

NASDAQ ADMA remained flat at $$1.35 on Monday. 12,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,428,753. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 3.94. ADMA Biologics has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $179.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, CFO Brian Lenz bought 30,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam S. Grossman acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 380,000 shares of company stock worth $380,000 and have sold 2,341,949 shares worth $3,015,016. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 2,530.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,758,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,753,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 330,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 35.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,609,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 34.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 349,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

