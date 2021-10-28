Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $877.53 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) will report $877.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trimble’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $895.74 million and the lowest is $862.50 million. Trimble reported sales of $792.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year sales of $3.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

TRMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $1.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,408. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other Trimble news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $5,103,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,884,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $305,299.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,578.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 323,510 shares of company stock worth $29,236,572. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Trimble by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 3,436.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 20,822 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

