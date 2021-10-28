Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%.

Shares of RNDB traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.50. 26,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,701. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.14 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.85. Randolph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $26.64.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Randolph Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts.

