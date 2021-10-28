Piper Sandler Raises Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $101.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BOOT. Stephens boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.21.

BOOT traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.16. The stock had a trading volume of 15,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,170. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.16. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $31.21 and a 1 year high of $103.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $308,624.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $493,605.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Boot Barn by 409.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in Boot Barn by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 3,254.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

