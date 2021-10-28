Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,013,158 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 29,564,984 shares.The stock last traded at 29.52 and had previously closed at 27.02.
Several research firms recently weighed in on LCID. Bank of America began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 22.59.
Lucid Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LCID)
Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
