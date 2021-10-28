GenesisX Market Capitalization Tops $59,095.80 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $59,095.80 and approximately $56.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,021,028 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XGSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.