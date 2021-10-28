Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) to post ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareMax’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that CareMax will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.93) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CareMax.

Get CareMax alerts:

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $44.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.54 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMAX. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CareMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen started coverage on CareMax in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax during the third quarter worth $254,000. Eagle Health Investments LP boosted its holdings in CareMax by 63.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 616,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 238,995 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CareMax in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CareMax in the second quarter valued at $42,828,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in CareMax in the second quarter valued at $38,114,000.

Shares of CMAX stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.81. 373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,154. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.80. CareMax has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareMax (CMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.