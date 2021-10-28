Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 116,330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,884,665 shares.The stock last traded at $25.85 and had previously closed at $26.04.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQNR. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Danske cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.94.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $83.95 billion, a PE ratio of -113.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.26%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA Company Profile (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.