Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Short Interest Update

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, an increase of 591.1% from the September 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 917,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Kingfisher stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.33. 63,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,913. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $10.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.3311 per share. This represents a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.38%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KGFHY. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a netowrk of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: the UK & Ireland; France; Poland; Other; and Central. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

