Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) Short Interest Up 914.3% in October

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 914.3% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:JTD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.28. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,095. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average of $16.03.

Get Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.294 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 2.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, Santa Barbara Asset Management, Inc, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.