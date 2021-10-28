Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,700 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the September 30th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

HLPPY traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.86. The company had a trading volume of 16,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Hang Lung Properties has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4896 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 4.03%.

HLPPY has been the subject of several research reports. CLSA upgraded shares of Hang Lung Properties from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hang Lung Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties.

