Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $90.61 and last traded at $88.77, with a volume of 4445 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.84.

The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 583,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,656,000 after purchasing an additional 45,904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 508,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.77 and its 200-day moving average is $77.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile (NYSE:FIX)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

