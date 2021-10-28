NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $31.38, but opened at $27.87. NETGEAR shares last traded at $28.98, with a volume of 15,456 shares traded.

Specifically, SVP David John Henry sold 751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $26,089.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $104,438.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,854 shares of company stock worth $2,678,496 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BWS Financial lowered NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on NETGEAR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average of $36.36. The firm has a market cap of $883.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.80.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTGR. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in NETGEAR by 202.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 187.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the second quarter worth $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the second quarter worth $94,000.

NETGEAR Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTGR)

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

