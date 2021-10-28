Flamingo (FLM) Price Reaches $0.50 on Major Exchanges

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $74.95 million and approximately $28.96 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Flamingo has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One Flamingo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000813 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00069639 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00070042 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.56 or 0.00095299 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,504.84 or 1.00094351 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,163.08 or 0.06775084 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00020573 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

