FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Down 9.7% This Week

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $62.31 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000280 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000155 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001231 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001089 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 788,638,410 coins and its circulating supply is 361,997,274 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FIOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

