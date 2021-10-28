SAFE DEAL (SFD) Achieves Market Cap of $2.56 Million

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 28th. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for $2.69 or 0.00004380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $402,446.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00069639 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00070042 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.56 or 0.00095299 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,504.84 or 1.00094351 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,163.08 or 0.06775084 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00020573 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 1,958,102 coins and its circulating supply is 951,909 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

