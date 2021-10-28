LMR Partners LLP Boosts Holdings in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 48.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 352,324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,330 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in The Gap were worth $11,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Gap by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in The Gap by 444.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Gap by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Gap by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in The Gap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Gap from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. KGI Securities began coverage on The Gap in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Gap from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on The Gap from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.89.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $565,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GPS traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.32. 92,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,982,449. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average of $29.69. The Gap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.12%.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

