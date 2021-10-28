FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37 to $0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $192 million to $204 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.17 million.FormFactor also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.370-$0.450 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.96. 4,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,091. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.01.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $189.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

FORM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FormFactor stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,178 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of FormFactor worth $18,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

