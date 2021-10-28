LMR Partners LLP Boosts Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

LMR Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 264.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 341,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,937 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $24,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1,932.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,407,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $360,964,000 after buying an additional 5,141,587 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,533,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,324,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,148,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $437,619,000 after purchasing an additional 524,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $31,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

WDC traded up $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $56.81. The company had a trading volume of 62,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,241,789. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.58. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $36.59 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.23.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on WDC shares. Benchmark started coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.57.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

