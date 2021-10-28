Assetmark Inc. Acquires Shares of 33,521 Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,247,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.52.

Shares of LH stock opened at $280.49 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $192.79 and a 12 month high of $309.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $293.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.48. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.