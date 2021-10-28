Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 31,637 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,637 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,192,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,186,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,800,000 after purchasing an additional 178,604 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its holdings in Perrigo by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,975,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,439,000 after acquiring an additional 596,150 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Perrigo by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,922,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,996,000 after acquiring an additional 109,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Perrigo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,385,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRGO shares. Raymond James raised Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

PRGO stock opened at $44.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.17. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.62.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $981.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

