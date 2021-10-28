Royal Bank of Canada Has $235.45 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 991,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,975 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.47% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $235,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

VO opened at $249.02 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.01 and a 12-month high of $254.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.73 and a 200-day moving average of $237.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

