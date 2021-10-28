Assetmark Inc. Acquires 253,444 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 5,112.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,444 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF worth $25,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOT. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,622,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 134,944.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,207,000 after purchasing an additional 295,528 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,061,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,365,000 after purchasing an additional 143,670 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 679,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,071,000 after purchasing an additional 129,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 31,501 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITOT stock opened at $103.65 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $73.15 and a 52 week high of $105.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.87.

