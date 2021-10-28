Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Issues Earnings Results

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Scor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 9.57%.

OTCMKTS SCRYY traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 29,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,329. The company has a quick ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06. Scor has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SCRYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Monday, September 20th. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

