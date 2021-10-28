Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Trading Up 6.2%

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) was up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.88 and last traded at $59.78. Approximately 5,368 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,095,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.31.

Several research analysts recently commented on REGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.81.

The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.93.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $816.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $39,474.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.32 per share, with a total value of $55,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,477.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,430 and have sold 14,310 shares worth $744,233. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REGI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 768.8% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

