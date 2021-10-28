Short Interest in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Declines By 75.7%

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 75.7% from the September 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 4.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at $96,000. III Capital Management acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 0.6% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,011,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,618. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $10.29.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

