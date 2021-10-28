Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Issued By Piper Sandler

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Microsoft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now expects that the software giant will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.11. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $352.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 target price (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.66.

MSFT stock opened at $324.25 on Thursday. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $199.62 and a 1 year high of $326.10. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $296.52 and a 200 day moving average of $274.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,868,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,303 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Microsoft by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,314,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,751 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,166,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,890,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

