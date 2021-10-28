Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Short Interest Update

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 172.4% from the September 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MILN traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.26. 15,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,062. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $45.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.88.

